Tsutaya (代官山 蔦屋書店)
Japan, 〒150-0033 Tokyo, Shibuya, Sarugakucho, 17−５ ＤＡＩＫＡＮＹＡＭＡ Ｔ－ＳＩＴＥ蔦屋書店 １号館、３号館、２号館１階
| +81 3-3770-2525
Photo courtesy of Austin Rea
Sun - Sat 7am - 2am
The Tranquil Tsutaya T-Site BookstoreJust 15 minutes south of the ever lively Shibuya crossing, with its music videos, neon billboards, and all night karaoke clubs, stands Tsutaya bookstore. This flagship boasts an extensive collection of international magazines from the 60s and 70s, plus a travel section with concierge to help you plan your trip, and a modern cafe surrounded by a library of vintage books.
Tsutaya is divided into three buildings purposefully light, open, and connected by paths that allow patrons to wander through the gardens that surround the grounds. The outdoor cafe tables and pleasantly winding walkways are just the right place to unwind, grab a coffee, and dive deep into a new novel.