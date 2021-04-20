Cumberland Island National Seashore

Stroll Cumberland Island & celebrate sunset at Dungeness Ruins

Cars are not allowed on Cumberland (other than by the few that belong to the park and some small private land owners) so expect a wonderful day of walking- wear comfortable shoes. Or bring along your camping gear and stay the night at Sea Camp.



Once you get off the ferry on Cumberland your first steps will lead you to Dungeness Ruins. Spend your morning exploring the wonders of what once was- from the nearly vanished pool house to the remains of the once majestic mansion, built by Lucy and Andrew Carnegie. Today all of it is just a beautiful ruins that keeps the imagination guessing.



Cumberland Island National Park and Seashore is the largest of Georgia's barrier islands Cumberland Island has been untouched by the development craze of other barrier islands.