Cumberland Island National Seashore
St Marys, GA 31558, USA
+1 912-882-4336
Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm
Cumberland Island, GeorgiaFor years I dreamed about going to Cumberland Island. I found out about the place after seeing photos of the Dungeness Ruins on a website and totally fell in love. After taking the ferry over from St. Mary's I spent the day there hiking, wandering around the ruins and beaches, and taking about 100 photos of the wild horses that roam the island. This is easily one of the most spectacular places I've ever been to. I cannot wait to go back again and camp!
almost 7 years ago
Stroll Cumberland Island & celebrate sunset at Dungeness Ruins
Cars are not allowed on Cumberland (other than by the few that belong to the park and some small private land owners) so expect a wonderful day of walking- wear comfortable shoes. Or bring along your camping gear and stay the night at Sea Camp.
Once you get off the ferry on Cumberland your first steps will lead you to Dungeness Ruins. Spend your morning exploring the wonders of what once was- from the nearly vanished pool house to the remains of the once majestic mansion, built by Lucy and Andrew Carnegie. Today all of it is just a beautiful ruins that keeps the imagination guessing.
Cumberland Island National Park and Seashore is the largest of Georgia's barrier islands Cumberland Island has been untouched by the development craze of other barrier islands.
