Cova Pasticceria & Confetteria

3-27 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 2992 0720
Sun - Sat 11:45am - 11pm

This chain of Milanese cafes and pastry shops has graced Hong Kong's best malls since the ‘90s. With locations on the main island and in Kowloon, Cova has a reputation for being one of the classiest spots for cakes and other Italian treats.

The choices are endless: gelato, tartufo cakes, Feuilletines, and seasonal recipes like the almond tart with figs. During the Christmas season, traditional Panettone will add to your celebrations.

Most of Cova's pasticcerie have a neighbouring cafe, as this location inside Harbour City. Settle in and reminisce about your Hong Kong adventures over an afternoon tea of pastries and other sweet treats.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
