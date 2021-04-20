Cova Pasticceria & Confetteria
3-27 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 2992 0720
Sun - Sat 11:45am - 11pm
Delectable Italian TreatsThis chain of Milanese cafes and pastry shops has graced Hong Kong's best malls since the ‘90s. With locations on the main island and in Kowloon, Cova has a reputation for being one of the classiest spots for cakes and other Italian treats.
The choices are endless: gelato, tartufo cakes, Feuilletines, and seasonal recipes like the almond tart with figs. During the Christmas season, traditional Panettone will add to your celebrations.
Most of Cova's pasticcerie have a neighbouring cafe, as this location inside Harbour City. Settle in and reminisce about your Hong Kong adventures over an afternoon tea of pastries and other sweet treats.