Confederacy of Cruisers Bike Tours
634 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
| +1 504-400-5468
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Explore The Big Easy On A BikeIn case you've ever wondered what it's like to drink your way up Bourbon Street on a bike, Confederacy of Cruisers can provide the answer. As one of only two ways to speed through the city with an open container (the other way is on a horse), bike tours offer not only terrific scenery that makes up NOLA's greatest stretches, but also knowledgeable tour guides that make every mile interesting. Happily the two- to three-hour tours proceed at a leisurely pace so you never feel out of breath. And CoC comes in historical, cocktail and culinary varieties, so you can see the Crescent City in a few new ways.
almost 7 years ago
Need to drink? Need to Bike? Do both!
I wanted to escape the French Quarter and see more of the city. The Confederacy of Cruisers took us through the Ninth Ward, showed us where the levies broke, and gave us a local's history of Katrina. In the midst of it all we were suddenly stopped by a large parade coming down the road! This tour was fun, interesting, and an easy workout through the Big Easy.