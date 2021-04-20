Confederacy of Cruisers Bike Tours 634 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Explore The Big Easy On A Bike In case you've ever wondered what it's like to drink your way up Bourbon Street on a bike, Confederacy of Cruisers can provide the answer. As one of only two ways to speed through the city with an open container (the other way is on a horse), bike tours offer not only terrific scenery that makes up NOLA's greatest stretches, but also knowledgeable tour guides that make every mile interesting. Happily the two- to three-hour tours proceed at a leisurely pace so you never feel out of breath. And CoC comes in historical, cocktail and culinary varieties, so you can see the Crescent City in a few new ways.