Come Il Faut

A Shoe Lover's Paradise

Right off Calle Arenales, all the way at the end of a nondescript walkway called Rue des Artisans, and then up a set of stairs, you'll finally see the sign for Comme Il Faut. It's a shoe store unlike any other I've experienced. Started by a tango dancer who wanted prettier dance shoes, the store is small and filled with boxes of beautiful high-heeled shoes stacked one on top of the other, filling all the extra available space in the store. You'll be asked your size or measured, and then the fun begins. They'll bring out options for you to try. Don't get your heart set on a shoe you see on someone else. They're produced in limited quantities and may not available in your size. They're reasonably priced and some of the most comfortable heels I own. Whether you wear them to tango or not is up to you!