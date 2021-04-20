Where are you going?
Come Il Faut

Arenales 1239, C1061AAK CABA, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4815-5690
Mon - Fri 11am - 7pm
Sat 11am - 3pm

Comme Il Faut, Buenos Aires

Tucked away on the second floor of a courtyard building in the residential Recoleta neighborhood, the shoe store Comme Il Faut is a magnet for tango dancers. Customers provide their shoe sizes to cheerful saleswomen, and stacks of shoeboxes—in every color and heel height—emerge from the back.
By Gisela Williams , AFAR Contributor

Angela Petersen
almost 7 years ago

A Shoe Lover's Paradise

Right off Calle Arenales, all the way at the end of a nondescript walkway called Rue des Artisans, and then up a set of stairs, you'll finally see the sign for Comme Il Faut. It's a shoe store unlike any other I've experienced. Started by a tango dancer who wanted prettier dance shoes, the store is small and filled with boxes of beautiful high-heeled shoes stacked one on top of the other, filling all the extra available space in the store. You'll be asked your size or measured, and then the fun begins. They'll bring out options for you to try. Don't get your heart set on a shoe you see on someone else. They're produced in limited quantities and may not available in your size. They're reasonably priced and some of the most comfortable heels I own. Whether you wear them to tango or not is up to you! 

