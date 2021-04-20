CNN Center 190 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA

Photo by Jeff Greenberg / age fotostock More info Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

CNN Center A tour of CNN Center offers a fascinating look at what it takes to run the 24-hour news cycle. At the world headquarters, founded by media icon Ted Turner in 1980, guests can tour the actual news desks and see a replica of the famed green screen. If you’re lucky, you might also witness the filming of segments for shows like HLN Morning Express and Headline News, which are based here.