CNN Center
190 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
| +1 404-827-2300
Photo by Jeff Greenberg / age fotostock
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
CNN CenterA tour of CNN Center offers a fascinating look at what it takes to run the 24-hour news cycle. At the world headquarters, founded by media icon Ted Turner in 1980, guests can tour the actual news desks and see a replica of the famed green screen. If you’re lucky, you might also witness the filming of segments for shows like HLN Morning Express and Headline News, which are based here.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Inside CNN
Cable News Network (CNN) guides visitors of all ages through three different types of its studio tours in the heart of Atlanta, GA which are held year round. In addition to a behind-the-scenes look at the inner-workings of broadcast journalism, the VIP studio tour permits visitors close-up access to Studio 7, a glimpse at a live broadcast, and a souvenir photograph. News junkies delight!
over 6 years ago
Fun place to hang out!
There is a food court on the first floor of the CNN building. This is a good palce to eat before or after a Hawks basketball game or a good place to duck into on a hot or rainy day. Fun to tour as well.