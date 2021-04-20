Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

CNN Center

190 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Website
| +1 404-827-2300
CNN Center Atlanta Georgia United States
CNN Center Atlanta Georgia United States
CNN Center Atlanta Georgia United States
CNN Center Atlanta Georgia United States
CNN Center Atlanta Georgia United States
CNN Center Atlanta Georgia United States
CNN Center Atlanta Georgia United States
CNN Center Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

CNN Center

A tour of CNN Center offers a fascinating look at what it takes to run the 24-hour news cycle. At the world headquarters, founded by media icon Ted Turner in 1980, guests can tour the actual news desks and see a replica of the famed green screen. If you’re lucky, you might also witness the filming of segments for shows like HLN Morning Express and Headline News, which are based here.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Larisa
almost 7 years ago

Inside CNN

Cable News Network (CNN) guides visitors of all ages through three different types of its studio tours in the heart of Atlanta, GA which are held year round. In addition to a behind-the-scenes look at the inner-workings of broadcast journalism, the VIP studio tour permits visitors close-up access to Studio 7, a glimpse at a live broadcast, and a souvenir photograph. News junkies delight!
Karin Ward
over 6 years ago

Fun place to hang out!

There is a food court on the first floor of the CNN building. This is a good palce to eat before or after a Hawks basketball game or a good place to duck into on a hot or rainy day. Fun to tour as well.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points