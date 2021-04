Sarah Bernhardt Sang Here

Cerrillos, New Mexico was the center of the turquoise mining trade in the late 1800's, and almost became New Mexico's capital. The Clear Light Opera House was built to house performances by East Coast luminaries like Sarah Bernhardt. One of the ghost towns repopulated by artists along the now famous Turquoise Trail, it's a great day trip from nearby Santa Fe. Check out the Trading Post, pet a llama, and visit artist Bill Skrip's sculptures.