Clark County Wetlands Park 7050 Wetlands Park Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89122, USA

Urban Education No swimming in this wash—it’s the treated urban waste on its way to Lake Mead. But a brand-new $15 million visitor center offers an interesting education on how the system has greatly improved in recent years in order to allow the Wetlands and its vegetation and wildlife to thrive. The volunteers there can also help interested guests navigate the miles of concrete and gravel walking trails.