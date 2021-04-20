A Beacon in Budapest

You can find an amazing citadel perched on the southern most hill of Budapest. I suggest starting at the bottom of the hill near the Gellért Hotel and Spa. From there you simply follow the trails and stairs that take you up toward the Citadel. If you stay to the right you will come across a few different outcroppings perfect for panoramic shots of the city as well as a church that is built into the side of the hill and carved out of stone.