Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

History fans and art lovers will undoubtedly lose a few hours wandering through this museum (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India), which covers natural history, archaeology and art. With more than 60,000 objects in the collection, there's an amazing amount of stuff to see, from ancient Indian artworks (including sculptures from Elephanta Island) and Indian miniature paintings to Indian arms and armor. Make sure you leave time to admire the gorgeous domed building of Indo-Saracenic design.