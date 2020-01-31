Where are you going?
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

159/61 Mahatma Gandhi Rd
Website
| +91 22 2284 4519
Sun - Sat 10:15am - 6pm

History fans and art lovers will undoubtedly lose a few hours wandering through this museum (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India), which covers natural history, archaeology and art. With more than 60,000 objects in the collection, there's an amazing amount of stuff to see, from ancient Indian artworks (including sculptures from Elephanta Island) and Indian miniature paintings to Indian arms and armor. Make sure you leave time to admire the gorgeous domed building of Indo-Saracenic design.

Cynthia Popper
over 5 years ago

Don't Miss: Stunning Art in Mumbai

Ancient weapons, sacred statues, intricate ivory: the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum) in Mumbai is a must-see in the area. The gorgeous colonial-style building seems to sag under the hot Indian air, but inside, holds an enormous collection of artifacts and art pieces from around the world. A true deep dive into the history and culture of India.

