Marine Drive & Chowpatty Beach
Chowpatty Seaface Road, Near Savitri Phule Girls Hostel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India
South Mumbai’s 3.5-kilometer-long (2.1-mile-long) waterfront promenade is a popular spot for walking and jogging. Flanked by palm trees and the Arabian Sea on one side and Art Deco buildings on the other, the busy road culminates at its northern end in Chowpatty Beach, famous for its bazaars, fairground rides and food stalls. The best time to walk the boulevard is at sunset, when the twinkling streetlights resemble a string of pearls, giving the promenade its nickname: the Queen’s Necklace.
over 5 years ago
Naranji dusk over Arabian Sea
Peace. Orange clouds. Songs of the sea. At high tides, the sea from the Marine Drive calms even the most weary minds. There is a popular saying in India, that the sea returns everything, never keeps anything within waters. Shoot thy troubles, thine minds will be calmeth.