Film City, Goregaon Film City Rd, Film City Complex, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India

Find Screen Time at Film City Mumbai is the home base for the Hindi Film Industry, popularly known as Bollywood, and one of the most iconic industry locations is Film City.



Film City is spread across 500 acres, and on most days employs hundreds of artists and technicians. Set up in 1911, the very first Indian films were shot here. Film City has been busy ever since.



Bollywood scouts are often on the lookout for travelers/foreigners to fill in as extras for movie scenes and soaps. If this is something you’d be interested in, hang around Film City, or Colaba, and you might find yourself with some screen time.