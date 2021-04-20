Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Film City, Goregaon

Film City Rd, Film City Complex, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India
Website
| +91 22 2840 1533
Find Screen Time at Film City Mumbai India

Find Screen Time at Film City

Mumbai is the home base for the Hindi Film Industry, popularly known as Bollywood, and one of the most iconic industry locations is Film City.

Film City is spread across 500 acres, and on most days employs hundreds of artists and technicians. Set up in 1911, the very first Indian films were shot here. Film City has been busy ever since.

Bollywood scouts are often on the lookout for travelers/foreigners to fill in as extras for movie scenes and soaps. If this is something you’d be interested in, hang around Film City, or Colaba, and you might find yourself with some screen time.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points