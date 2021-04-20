Oshiwara Furniture Market
Shop No. B-5, Old Furniture Market, Opposite Oshiwara Petrol Pump, Oshiwara, Bridge, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Pratiksha Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400102, India
| +91 84549 27721
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Go Antiquing at the Oshiwara Furniture MarketOld benches with handcrafted backrests, beautiful writing desks, well preserved prints, cast-iron lamps with intricate detailing, and massive grandfather clocks—these are just some of the treasures you can find at the Oshiwara furniture market. Many of these items are sourced from family collections, while others are impressive reproductions.
Walk from shop to shop and uncover their stock—many smaller items are lost in corners and shadows of bigger pieces. When you find something you like, compare prices, and bargain to bring down the marked-up price.