The Old Madras Cafe

Rustomjee Ozone Towers, Goregaon Mulund Link Road, Goregaon West, Mumbai Suburban, Mahesh Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400104, India
Website
| +91 98330 25645
Enjoy a South Indian Treat at Old Madras Cafe Mumbai India

Looking for an authentic, light Indian meal? Try the Old Madras Cafe, on the Goregaon Mulund Link Road. The menu offers light snacks such as the crispy, crepe-like dosas, medu vadas, and soft, white idlis. They are all served with coconut chutney, and a lentil soup (sambar).

If you’re in the mood for a more complex meal, Old Madras cafe also serves south Indian seafood.

Finish off with a hot filtered coffee—served with a tumbler and a bowl, meant to froth the coffee and cool it in the process.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

