Aarey Colony Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Take Green Cover at Aarey Milk Colony Spread over 4000 acres, the Aarey Milk Colony continues to be one of the city’s surviving open green spaces, much favored by joggers, runners, and cyclists, and nature lovers. Back when Mumbai had limited entertainment options, a Sunday picnic at the Aarey Milk Colony was the pinnacle of weekend excitement. This sprawling green space was set up as milk processing plant (the plant offers dairy tours through the week from 11:00-17:30), and recreational zone (with a garden, a play area, paddle boat rides in the small lake, and food stalls).



