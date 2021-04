Moshe's Oberoi Mall, 2nd Floor, Next to PVR Cinemas, Army chief Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg, Yasodhama,Goregaon East, Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India

A Quick Stop at Cafe Moshe’s On days when you crave light, fresh food stop by Cafe Moshe's. Their menu has a strong Middle Eastern influence so you can expect to find platters of hummus, kebabs, and crunchy salads with pine nuts and pomegranates. And don’t guilt yourself out of the desserts they offer—cheesecakes, carrot cakes, cookies, and more.