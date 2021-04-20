Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sachins Restaurant

Website
| +91 98192 44072
Cricket for Lunch Mumbai India

Cricket for Lunch

I had no idea who Sachin Tendulkar was when I arrived in Mumbai. But my friends had a perfect analogy to drive the point home: he's the Michael Jordan of cricket. It was only proper that we pop into his casual sport cafe and sample the food. Consisting of varying cuisines from all over India, the restaurant has a sporty feel and is full of sports memorabilia from cricket matches gone by. This is a must-do for any sports-oriented person looking to learn more about cricket and Sachin's incredible impact on the sport.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30