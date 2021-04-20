Sachins Restaurant

Cricket for Lunch I had no idea who Sachin Tendulkar was when I arrived in Mumbai. But my friends had a perfect analogy to drive the point home: he's the Michael Jordan of cricket. It was only proper that we pop into his casual sport cafe and sample the food. Consisting of varying cuisines from all over India, the restaurant has a sporty feel and is full of sports memorabilia from cricket matches gone by. This is a must-do for any sports-oriented person looking to learn more about cricket and Sachin's incredible impact on the sport.