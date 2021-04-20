Mix of laughter and learning - that is a trip to Cuba with the Center for Cuban Studies

I am writing because in January 2014 my husband and I, who travel a great deal, had a memorable and FUN trip to Cuba. Led by Sandra Levinson, who must know just about everybody in Cuba, with Jesus as our guide, our week in Cuba was enriched by meetings with artists and art collectives, having lunch in people's homes, frank discussions with long time members of the government, lots of music, dancing, shopping, fantastic meals in paladars and meandering around Havana.

Some highlights for us were:

-visit and lunch with the world renown Afro-cuban artist Manuel Mendive where we sat around with him and talked for an hour after lunch - a once in a lifetime opportunity because of his

affection for Sandy Levinson

- walking through neighborhoods in Havana and along the malecon, watching hundreds of young people and families hang out, dance and talk on a beautiful night

- visiting an artist's collective that the Center for Cuban Studies discovered and supports, talking to the young artists, buying art and having a wonderful lunch (with music of course)

-a half hour talk on the history of Cuba and Cuba/US relations by Jesus that was the most interesting and informative history talk I have ever heard.

-eating at the Paladar where Strawberry and Chocolate was filmed, the most wonderful, delicious restaurant



Rum and coke at each stop, Havana cigars if you like, a mix of laughter and learning - that is a trip to Cuba with the Center for Cuban Studies.





