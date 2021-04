Whiskey Lover's Paradise

A paradise of collectible and contemporary spirits awaits the serious whiskey connoisseur. The stock here includes a single malt from the tiny island of Inish Turk Beg, in handblown bottles (pictured), and an exclusive Connemara bottling aged in a sherry cask. 353/(0) 1-675-9744. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. Read Lisa Abend's " The New Dubliners ."