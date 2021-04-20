Catelli's Restaurant LLC
21047 Geyserville Avenue
| +1 707-857-3471
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Tue - Thur 11:30am - 8pm
Fri 11:30am - 9pm
Sat 12pm - 9pm
Excellent Food in Off-the-Radar Wine CountryCatelli's Restaurant sits on the 2-block main drag of the tiny town of Geyserville in Northern California. This town is part of the wine country that runs north-south through the Alexander Valley. Even though the town and its run-down structures may not reflect up-scale wine country, Catelli's is a perfect example of the quality that Sonoma County has become famous for.
Catelli's is housed in an old masonry building and first opened in 1936 with the name Rex. The interior comprises three perfectly decorated rooms, with a welcoming bar, rustic wooden tables, and minimal modern decoration. The restaurant is run by two members of the Catelli family with serious culinary credentials; in fact, Domenica Catelli is a frequent judge on Iron Chef America. The menu at Catelli's uses local, organic ingredients and focuses on their handmade pastas and sauces.
For us, the platter of burrata mozzarella, prosciutto and arugula, the sole with red quinoa and seasonal vegetables, and the kale salad made a perfect lunch on a hot day after wine tasting in the hills north of town.