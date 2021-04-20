Where are you going?
Carkeek Park

950 NW Carkeek Park Rd, Seattle, WA 98177, USA
Website
| +1 206-684-0877
Beach Within Reach Seattle Washington United States

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Carkeek Park is a 220-acre space that includes forest, meadows, wetlands, creeks, and beach. From its beach, you can see the southern tip of Whidbey Island, the Kitsap Peninsula, and the Olympic Mountains. There's a large picnic area with permanent tables for groups.

Bird-watchers can spot loons, grebes, herons, hawks, eagles, and owls, along with the ever-present crows. A guide to local birds is available on the park's website.

Kids can walk the Pipers Canyon Story Trail, explore the uniquely salmon-themed play area, watch trains passing through, or get hands-on at the historic Piper Orchard. And who doesn't like to play in the sand?
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

