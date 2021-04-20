Where are you going?
14790 Captiva Dr, Captiva, FL 33924, USA
Website
| +1 239-472-2472
Sugar sands, shallow waters, and consistently smooth seas are just a few factors that make Captiva Beach a Southwest Florida favorite. The shelling is great here, especially after storms, but it’s the sunsets that make it famous—and why Captiva is considered one of the most romantic beaches in the state. For a swim, stroll, or sunset viewing party, it can’t be beat. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the dolphins that are regularly spotted offshore.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

Shelly Cameron
almost 7 years ago

Serene, quiet moments .... in the sun, sea & sand on captiva beach. Truly a weekend getaway! Rejuvenating experience.

