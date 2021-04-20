Capitão Lisboa
Fun StuffAre you looking for a funny, original, and practical gift? In this shop you will find it. Pillow cases with phrases like “I love you too” or with swallows or frogs (that might turn into a prince).
If you take your lunch to work, check out the lunch set (bag, box, and pot). And for the kitchen, there are many colorful accessories.
Some time ago, I bought a scratch map, where you can scratch the countries you've visited. The shop also had another map where you color the countries visited till you have the all world in color. And you can take it with you, because it comes in a tube.