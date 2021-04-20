Where are you going?
Capitão Lisboa

R. dos Fanqueiros 77, 1100-226 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 346 7412
Fun Stuff Lisboa Portugal

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 7:30pm

Fun Stuff

Are you looking for a funny, original, and practical gift? In this shop you will find it. Pillow cases with phrases like “I love you too” or with swallows or frogs (that might turn into a prince).

If you take your lunch to work, check out the lunch set (bag, box, and pot). And for the kitchen, there are many colorful accessories.

Some time ago, I bought a scratch map, where you can scratch the countries you've visited. The shop also had another map where you color the countries visited till you have the all world in color. And you can take it with you, because it comes in a tube.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

