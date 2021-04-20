Where are you going?
Cantillon Brewery

Rue Gheude 56, 1070 Anderlecht, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 521 49 28
An Old-School Brewery in Brussels Brussels Belgium

Mon, Tue, Thur - Sat 10am - 5pm

An Old-School Brewery in Brussels

No trip to Belgium is complete without experiencing the Belgian beer culture. The best place in Brussels to take a look at beer history is the Cantillon Brewery. Even as a non beer drinker, it’s a fascinating place to visit. One of the things that makes Cantillon so special, is that it has hardly changed since it opened its doors in 1900, (including the dust and cobweds!) The second unique aspect of Cantillon, is the spontaneous fermentation of its tart Lambic beers. Beer really is in the air around Brussels! Cantillon beers are 100% organic and come in a variety of styles and flavours, from traditional Lambic and Faro beer to the tart cherry beer, Kriek. Tours take place every day in multiple languages and, if you’re lucky, your visit could coincide with brewing or bottling days. 
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

