Cafe Toscano, Roma

Orizaba 42, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5533 5444
Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun 8:30am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 11pm
Sat 8:30am - 11pm

Coffee near the Park

Café Toscano sits on the edge of Plaza Rio de Janeiro, its walls opening up practically to the park itself.

WiFi, light café fare, and the people-watching are all complemented by the fact that the café is less than a two-minute walk to several galleries that are also on the park's periphery, including OMR and El 52, both specializing in contemporary art.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

