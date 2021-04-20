Cafe Toscano, Roma
Orizaba 42, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5533 5444
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
More info
Sun 8:30am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 11pm
Sat 8:30am - 11pm
Coffee near the ParkCafé Toscano sits on the edge of Plaza Rio de Janeiro, its walls opening up practically to the park itself.
WiFi, light café fare, and the people-watching are all complemented by the fact that the café is less than a two-minute walk to several galleries that are also on the park's periphery, including OMR and El 52, both specializing in contemporary art.