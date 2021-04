A Farm-to-Table Lunch

Located in the New Orleans Museum of Art, this Ralph Brennan Restaurant features light, artisanal meals made with local ingredients. Some choices include house-cured salmon bruschetta, turkey bacon panini, roasted chicken salad, homemade chicken salad on a croissant and mushroom leek soup. The restaurant also runs numerous promotions, like complimentary summer cooking classes and $10 pizza and wine on Fridays. After enjoying your sustainable lunch, peruse the museum exhibits, wander the sculpture garden or lay in City Park.