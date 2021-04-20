Cafe Cinema
Rosenthaler Str. 39, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Sun - Sat 10am - 3am
Dark & Grimy Movie-Themed Cafe in Berlin MitteIf you're looking for a place reminiscent of the smoke-filled cafés of bohemian Paris, look no further than Cafe Cinema. Sitting alongside a popular tourist route in Hackescher Markt, the small, hole-in-the-wall cafe attracts both tourists and locals. In the evenings it's a great spot for a beer and interesting conversations, and the daytime sees visitors working quietly and enjoying coffee.
In summertime, the alleyway nearby has picnic tables, which make a great spot for people watching. The alternative atmosphere can be hard to find in Berlin Mitte, and this is one of the coolest spots in the area.