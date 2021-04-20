Where are you going?
Café Barbera

3614 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Website
| +1 619-683-2233
Genuine Italian coffees in San Diego San Diego California United States

Genuine Italian coffees in San Diego

Cafe Barbera is located on 5th Ave. in the vibrant Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego just a few blocks from Balboa Park. The Italian family who owns this coffee shop has five generations of coffee roasting experience and it really shows in their drinks.

My office is nearby and if I leave early enough and it's hot out, I stop by for a cup of espresso Freddo- just absolutely delicious! Their coffee is smooth and not too bitter or sharp tasting.

If you're in the area, I definitely recommend stopping by Cafe Barbera for a genuine Italian coffee.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

