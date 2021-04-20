Burj al Arab Jumeirah
2 Jumeirah St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 270 7777
Photo courtesy of Burj al Arab Jumeirah
Burj al Arab JumeirahWhen it opened in December 1999, the Burj al Arab—a sail-shaped, all-suite skyscraper hotel built on an artificial island—put Dubai on the map as an over-the-top travel destination and became a landmark. Even today, the Burj al Arab sets the standard for outsized luxury with Rolls-Royce airport pickups, a helipad, gold-plated iPads, and butler-serviced duplex suites equipped with beds with mirrored ceilings, double Jacuzzi bathtubs, and full-size Hermès toiletries. The cool architectural exterior conceals a vivid interior with acres of gold leaf, dancing fountains, and room decor so distractingly jazzy that it may make guests feel as though they’ve drunk the world’s largest cup of Arabic coffee. (This is not the place for admirers of subtlety or minimalism.) The Terrace, an ambitious project even by Dubai standards, added nearly 2.5 acres of cabana, beach, pool, and restaurant space to the resort in 2016. Come sunset, though, the place to be is the 27th-floor Skyview bar.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Burj Al Arab: A Shining Jewel in Dubai
If you want to splurge in Dubai, spend it on this hotel. Burj Al Arab is the jewel and the ultimate highlight of Dubai. From it's sail-like architecture to it's colorful interior and gilded elevators, Burj Al Arab is the first class hotel. We spent a night in one of the panoramic one bedroom suites on our 40-day round the world trip in July 2013. It was really amazing! Our suite had two - yes two - floors of living space with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the Jumeirah Beach Hotel and beyond, as well as views of Burj Khalifa in the distance. Beautifully deep blue, red and gold fabrics conjure up royalty. As you would expect, the staff was extremely friendly and helpful. Our floor butler (yep, there's a butler on each floor to attend to your every whim and need) was very accommodating and always available to find us power adapters, the $5,000 gilded iPad, boarding passes, or some late night munchies. We got an early anniversary surprise: they brought us champagne and a beautiful chocolate cake, as well as half-dozen red roses that they brought for me to give to my lovely wife! Incredible service and attention to details. Room service was, like all other aspects, first class. The waiter set our table as if it were a formal dining room, and the food was superb. We felt like true royalty staying at the Burj Al Arab. I don't know if we'll ever make it back to Dubai, but if we do, we'll save up for another night at the Burj Al Arab.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Views and Eclectic Cocktails in the Burj Al Arab Skyview Bar
On the 27th floor of the soaring Burj Al Arab, sample an array of eclectic drinks and tapas like foie gras terrine, Arabic hot and cold mezzeh, as well as a comprehensive afternoon tea (that might just include champagne). Live jazz or piano music provides accompaniment to the unparalleled views. Don't try to head over after the gym: men are required to wear a collared shirt and trousers, and women must wear a suit or a dress. (UAE national dress is fine.)