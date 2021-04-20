Burj al Arab Jumeirah

Burj Al Arab: A Shining Jewel in Dubai

If you want to splurge in Dubai, spend it on this hotel. Burj Al Arab is the jewel and the ultimate highlight of Dubai. From it's sail-like architecture to it's colorful interior and gilded elevators, Burj Al Arab is the first class hotel. We spent a night in one of the panoramic one bedroom suites on our 40-day round the world trip in July 2013. It was really amazing! Our suite had two - yes two - floors of living space with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the Jumeirah Beach Hotel and beyond, as well as views of Burj Khalifa in the distance. Beautifully deep blue, red and gold fabrics conjure up royalty. As you would expect, the staff was extremely friendly and helpful. Our floor butler (yep, there's a butler on each floor to attend to your every whim and need) was very accommodating and always available to find us power adapters, the $5,000 gilded iPad, boarding passes, or some late night munchies. We got an early anniversary surprise: they brought us champagne and a beautiful chocolate cake, as well as half-dozen red roses that they brought for me to give to my lovely wife! Incredible service and attention to details. Room service was, like all other aspects, first class. The waiter set our table as if it were a formal dining room, and the food was superb. We felt like true royalty staying at the Burj Al Arab. I don't know if we'll ever make it back to Dubai, but if we do, we'll save up for another night at the Burj Al Arab.