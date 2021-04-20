Where are you going?
Almayass Restaurant

Sheraton Hotel & Resort - Corniche Rd E - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
| +971 2 644 0440
Almayass Restaurant Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Sun - Sat 12:30pm - 1am

Lebanese food is ubiquitous in Abu Dhabi, but Almayass restaurant at the Sheraton on the Corniche combines Lebanese classics on the menu with an array of Armenian dishes that pair perfectly. If you try one dish on their impressive list of hot mezes, be sure to make it the ras asfour bi kara, marinated veal cubes topped with a sweet-and-sour cherry sauce. Armenian cuisine is famous for its sausages, and Almayass serves a delicious sujuk maa bayd ferri, Armenian sausage fried up with quail eggs. Almayass also answers the perennial Abu Dhabi question: “Where can we go to smoke a shisha outside?” Tucked into a private lagoon, Almayass’s outdoor seating area provides an intimate environment for some after-dinner shisha and cocktails.
By Jonathan Burr , AFAR Local Expert

