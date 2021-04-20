Where are you going?
Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 2 407 1234
Saadiyat Island has become a cultural and architectural playground with the opening of the Jean Novel–designed Abu Dhabi outpost of The Louvre and plans for Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Museum. But it’s also a place to indulge in all-out luxury. The Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi echoes the island's design-forward offerings. Its 306 sand-hued rooms incorporate nods to Islamic art (in the metal-trimmed headboards and lattice-accented bathroom doors) with modern amenities like Nespresso coffee makers, standalone tubs, and Le Labo bath products. An infinity pool lined with open-air cabanas looks out on the Arabian Sea, the beach sits on a protected strip of waterfront just a short walk away, and a lazy river winds its way around the palm tree–studded grounds like a desert mirage. After a day spent sinking putts on the greens at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, soothe sore limbs with a massage at Atarmia spa, then dine on international dishes that range from Italian to Middle Eastern at one of the resort’s three restaurants.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

