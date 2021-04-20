Andaz Capital Gate
Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
| +971 2 596 1234
Andaz Capital GateThe Capital Gate building's most impressive feature is the 18-degree angle at which it leans out of the ground. The structure was designed with graceful elegance and looks as if it's rising out of Abu Dhabi Island. You can’t miss this tower on a drive from the airport to the Corniche right along Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street. Capital Gate is also home to the Andaz hotel, which occupies floors 18 to 33 of the 35-floor building. The modern architectural wonder is part of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre’s development, where many conferences and events are held throughout the year.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 3 years ago
Andaz Capital Gate
Like a palm tree swaying in the wind, Abu Dhabi’s Capital Gate building rises out of the desert landscape like a glittering mirage where luxury is your only reality. Inside, the five-star Andaz resides on 25 floors beginning some 18 stories above street level, offering sweeping views of the city from its floor-to-ceiling windows. Its 189 rooms are sprawling, outfitted with graphic zebrano wood accents, leather headboards, and marble baths with rain showers; suites up the ante with infinity bath tubs. Snag a chaise near the outdoor swimming pool, part of the 19th-floor Rayana Spa and fitness center, then sample the Mediterranean fare at 18 Degrees, the on-site restaurant named for the building’s Pisa-trumping lean.