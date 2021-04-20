Where are you going?
Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat al Beri

Khor Al Maqta,Qaryat al Beri - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 2 509 8888
Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat al Beri Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Short of visiting the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque itself, you won’t find a better view of the whitewashed masterpiece than at this Shangri-La hotel, which shimmers like a jewel opposite Abu Dhabi Island on the mainland of the Arabian Peninsula. The rest of the hotel's palatial appeal sprouts from a deep appreciation for Middle Eastern tradition, seen in spectacular carved archways, mosaic-tile baths in the rooms, and winding waterways navigated by an abra (local ferry boat). Hop on board to journey to the hotel’s contemporary take on a souk, where you can purchase clothes, jewelry, and other souvenirs before choosing between French, Vietnamese, and Chinese specialties at four on-site restaurants. Four pools ensure you won’t wilt in the desert heat, while a CHI spa provides soothing comfort for those beat from a day spent skyscraper hopping.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

