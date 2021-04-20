Cafe Arabia
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
| +971 2 659 6666
Photo by Ralf Baumgarten, courtesy of Al Nassma
Camel-Milk ChocolateLooking to bring home a sweet souvenir? Something different from a huge bar of duty-free Toblerone? Al Nassma chocolate is made with camel milk, said to be the next "superfood," with lower fat and more vitamins than cow milk.
Then again, it is chocolate, so it's not exactly a health food. That said, it's worth a try. It would be a shame to miss out on the healing benefits of camel milk, right? especially when it comes in such a tempting package.
Al Nassma is made in Dubai, but available in Abu Dhabi at Cafe Arabia and the Emirates Palace Hotel.
More Recommendations
almost 5 years ago
H
H