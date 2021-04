Mina Souq Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Mina Souq in Abu Dhabi The fruit and vegetable market in Abu Dhabi has lost its old world looks but its character has remained incredibly charming. The vendors are excited to see new faces and are more than welcoming.



The souq is located on the northeast corner of the main island just before you reach the bridge for Saadiyat Island. There really aren't any bus stops in the area so cabs are your best bet.