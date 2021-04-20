Buford Highway Farmer's Market 5600 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340, USA

More info Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Buford Market gives new meaning to the phrase "Something for everyone" Need some boba for bubble tea? Done.



Seafood that's alive and kicking? No problem.



Fancy Russian chocolate? Easy.



Dragon fruit? Cactus (edible cactus, of course)? Seven different kinds of eggplants? Frying cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano (not the parmesan that comes from anywhere buy Parma), brie, feta? Wine, beer, sake, lychee juice? Japanese curry, Thai curry, Jamaican curry? Wasabi mayonnaise? Lard, blood sausages, chicharrones? Eclairs, honey cake, baklava?



You get the point, right? You even get your number one priority when looking for a farmers' market: laundry detergent.



This market has aisles for tons of cuisines, and free samples to boot! Try tacos, rice with furikake, you name it. And that doesn't tie you over, buy some empanadas or korean sweets to eat on the spot.