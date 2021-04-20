Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Buford Highway Farmer's Market

5600 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340, USA
Website
| +1 770-455-0770
Buford Market gives new meaning to the phrase "Something for everyone" Atlanta Georgia United States
Atlanta's International Cuisine Corridor Atlanta Georgia United States
Buford Market gives new meaning to the phrase "Something for everyone" Atlanta Georgia United States
Atlanta's International Cuisine Corridor Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Buford Market gives new meaning to the phrase "Something for everyone"

Need some boba for bubble tea? Done.

Seafood that's alive and kicking? No problem.

Fancy Russian chocolate? Easy.

Dragon fruit? Cactus (edible cactus, of course)? Seven different kinds of eggplants? Frying cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano (not the parmesan that comes from anywhere buy Parma), brie, feta? Wine, beer, sake, lychee juice? Japanese curry, Thai curry, Jamaican curry? Wasabi mayonnaise? Lard, blood sausages, chicharrones? Eclairs, honey cake, baklava?

You get the point, right? You even get your number one priority when looking for a farmers' market: laundry detergent.

This market has aisles for tons of cuisines, and free samples to boot! Try tacos, rice with furikake, you name it. And that doesn't tie you over, buy some empanadas or korean sweets to eat on the spot.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Caroline Eubanks
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Atlanta's International Cuisine Corridor

While it may be a hike out of town, the Buford Highway Farmers Market is a necessary stop for anyone who loves international cuisine. Seek out the at least three aisles of ramen alone, meats and seafood counter and other food items from around the world. There's also a cafe of prepared foods if you get hungry while shopping. Within Buford Highway are even more ethnic eats.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points