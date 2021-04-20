Buford Highway Farmer's Market
5600 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340, USA
| +1 770-455-0770
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Buford Market gives new meaning to the phrase "Something for everyone"Need some boba for bubble tea? Done.
Seafood that's alive and kicking? No problem.
Fancy Russian chocolate? Easy.
Dragon fruit? Cactus (edible cactus, of course)? Seven different kinds of eggplants? Frying cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano (not the parmesan that comes from anywhere buy Parma), brie, feta? Wine, beer, sake, lychee juice? Japanese curry, Thai curry, Jamaican curry? Wasabi mayonnaise? Lard, blood sausages, chicharrones? Eclairs, honey cake, baklava?
You get the point, right? You even get your number one priority when looking for a farmers' market: laundry detergent.
This market has aisles for tons of cuisines, and free samples to boot! Try tacos, rice with furikake, you name it. And that doesn't tie you over, buy some empanadas or korean sweets to eat on the spot.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Atlanta's International Cuisine Corridor
While it may be a hike out of town, the Buford Highway Farmers Market is a necessary stop for anyone who loves international cuisine. Seek out the at least three aisles of ramen alone, meats and seafood counter and other food items from around the world. There's also a cafe of prepared foods if you get hungry while shopping. Within Buford Highway are even more ethnic eats.