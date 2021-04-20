Buffalo Trace Distillery
113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, KY 40601, USA
| +1 502-696-5926
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5:30pm
Whiskey Tasting in KentuckyBuffalo Trace, which works with the Van Winkle family to make its renowned whiskies, offers complimentary tours every hour at its Frankfort, Kentucky distillery. Hard hat tours offer a more detailed behind the scenes look at the distilling process and require a reservation. After a tasting, you’ll want to sop up the whiskey with a pulled pork sandwich from the Firehouse Sandwich Stop, just up the road.
almost 7 years ago
Discovering my favorite Bourbon on The Bourbon Trail
I toured down the Bourbon Trail with my family a few years back. It was wonderful-- trying all the different types of bourbon, seeing the different (and iconic) distilleries, learning how bourbon is made and why Kentucky is the LAND of bourbon.
My favorite part, with ever-so-long-lasting effects, was the discovery of my favorite bourbon, Eagle Rare. It's made in single barrel batches at the Buffalo Trace Distillery. If you haven't had it, you must go purchase yourself some and enjoy it with a 21+ friend ASAP.
