Discovering my favorite Bourbon on The Bourbon Trail

I toured down the Bourbon Trail with my family a few years back. It was wonderful-- trying all the different types of bourbon, seeing the different (and iconic) distilleries, learning how bourbon is made and why Kentucky is the LAND of bourbon.



My favorite part, with ever-so-long-lasting effects, was the discovery of my favorite bourbon, Eagle Rare. It's made in single barrel batches at the Buffalo Trace Distillery. If you haven't had it, you must go purchase yourself some and enjoy it with a 21+ friend ASAP.