Buffalo Trace Distillery

113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, KY 40601, USA
Website
| +1 502-696-5926
Discovering my favorite Bourbon on The Bourbon Trail Frankfort Kentucky United States
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5:30pm

Whiskey Tasting in Kentucky

Buffalo Trace, which works with the Van Winkle family to make its renowned whiskies, offers complimentary tours every hour at its Frankfort, Kentucky distillery. Hard hat tours offer a more detailed behind the scenes look at the distilling process and require a reservation. After a tasting, you’ll want to sop up the whiskey with a pulled pork sandwich from the Firehouse Sandwich Stop, just up the road.

This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

Chelsea Koglmeier
almost 7 years ago

Discovering my favorite Bourbon on The Bourbon Trail

I toured down the Bourbon Trail with my family a few years back. It was wonderful-- trying all the different types of bourbon, seeing the different (and iconic) distilleries, learning how bourbon is made and why Kentucky is the LAND of bourbon.

My favorite part, with ever-so-long-lasting effects, was the discovery of my favorite bourbon, Eagle Rare. It's made in single barrel batches at the Buffalo Trace Distillery. If you haven't had it, you must go purchase yourself some and enjoy it with a 21+ friend ASAP.

