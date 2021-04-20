Where are you going?
Bubó Bar Restaurant

Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
+34 932 68 72 24
Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

Delicious desserts at Bubó

Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly delicious souvenirs to bring back home.

http://willtravelforfood.com/2011/08/17/tapas-bars-barcelona/
By Mayssam Samaha

Marta Laurent
almost 7 years ago

Best Sangria in town

Run away from the tourist traps in La Rambla and share the best sangría in Barcelona with your friends here. There is a secret to being so good: they add some cointreau on it!

