Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brugge Brasserie

1011 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220, USA
Website
| +1 317-255-0978
Brugge Brasserie, Broad Ripple, Indianapolis Indianapolis Indiana United States

More info

Wed - Sun 4pm - 8pm

Brugge Brasserie, Broad Ripple, Indianapolis

This Belgian-style pub is one of the most unheralded and underrated places to drink and dine in the country. The beers are brilliant. Brugge make the best Abbey Trippel I've ever tried (though I will admit, I have yet to visit Belgium and drink a trippel in the place it was born). The mussels (all 10 varieties) are sublime! If you like Belgian beers you'll love this joint. Broad Ripple, a funky little suburb of Indianapolis, has an outstanding pub culture with at least four breweries brewing four distinct styles of beer. Heaven.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30