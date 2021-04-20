Brugge Brasserie, Broad Ripple, Indianapolis
This Belgian-style pub is one of the most unheralded and underrated places to drink and dine in the country. The beers are brilliant. Brugge make the best Abbey Trippel I've ever tried (though I will admit, I have yet to visit Belgium and drink a trippel in the place it was born). The mussels (all 10 varieties) are sublime! If you like Belgian beers you'll love this joint. Broad Ripple, a funky little suburb of Indianapolis, has an outstanding pub culture with at least four breweries brewing four distinct styles of beer. Heaven.