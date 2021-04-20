BRU Burger Bar
410 Massachusetts Avenue
| +1 317-635-4278
Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 11pm
Gourmet Burgers and Brews in Downtown IndyBRU is relatively new in town and is a popular stop for gourmet burgers and a huge, well-curated beer list. If roasted jalapeños, peppercorn-bourbon glaze, and red onion jam sound like great burger toppings, then go no further than BRU Burger Bar on Mass Ave. There is a nice-sized patio for warm days, and inside the restaurant there is a large bar and lots of TVs for catching local sports.
almost 7 years ago
Indy's Best Burger Bar
I actually stumbled upon BRU—one of my favorite restaurants in Indianapolis—on my last day in town. Besides its small town feel and friendly staff, I was most impressed by the food itself. Using fresh ingredients, the menu features several of their signature dishes. They even make their ketchup in house.
I’d recommend trying their local Pilsner (brewed in town), and the Roasted Peppers and Goat Cheese appetizer. For my main dish I ordered the Bacon Cheeseburger as a “Burger Snack”, which is basically a mini cheeseburger expect it’s pretty comparable to a normal size burger anywhere else. These “mini” burgers are only $4 which is also pretty unbeatable.
almost 7 years ago
Great Burger Place on Mass Ave. for the Burger Enthusiast
If you think that a Big Mac is the best burger you will ever eat then this is not the place for you. Located in the Massachusetts Avenue neighborhood, this place serves what is hands-down the best burger in Indianapolis. I have tried about five of the burgers, and I highly recommend the Pacific Rim burger—complete with pineapple and shrimp! A popular choice I am told by the waiters is the Garlic Three Cheese burger, featuring several different gourmet cheeses. The Provincial is also amazing.