BRU Burger Bar

Indy's Best Burger Bar

I actually stumbled upon BRU—one of my favorite restaurants in Indianapolis—on my last day in town. Besides its small town feel and friendly staff, I was most impressed by the food itself. Using fresh ingredients, the menu features several of their signature dishes. They even make their ketchup in house.



I’d recommend trying their local Pilsner (brewed in town), and the Roasted Peppers and Goat Cheese appetizer. For my main dish I ordered the Bacon Cheeseburger as a “Burger Snack”, which is basically a mini cheeseburger expect it’s pretty comparable to a normal size burger anywhere else. These “mini” burgers are only $4 which is also pretty unbeatable.

