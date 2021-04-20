Where are you going?
Brenda's French Soul Food

652 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Website
| +1 415-345-8100
French Soul Food in the Tenderloin, San Francisco San Francisco California United States
More info

Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon, Tue 8am - 3pm
Wed - Sat 8am - 10pm

French Soul Food in the Tenderloin, San Francisco

You'll get a taste of Lousiana in Brenda's cladenstine location which lies in the heart of the Tenderloin District. Worry not, you'll see hungry brunchers congregating outside. Once in, it's all about those beignets (including a crawfish flavour!) and those shrimp and grits. Brenda's is one of the reasons I wish I lived in San Francisco.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

Teryll Hopper
almost 7 years ago

Best Brunch in SF

While my picture might not do it justice, Brenda's French Soul Food is the best breakfast spot in town. The Hangtown Fry is fried oysters and bacon scrambled together and served with either their scrumptious potatoes or cheesy grits and one of their delicious biscuits. You must try whatever sweet thing is on their specials board. You will not be disappointed.

