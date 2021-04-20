Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, USA

Party Hardy: Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Rocks Sun, smiles, beer, craft vendors, carnival rides, top-notch Zydeco bands, swamp boogie, a parade, dancing, a queen, king and princesses, local celebs, food of all kinds including crawfish boil and Etouffee- all converge at Park Hardy to celebrate the local swamp delicacy, the crawfish, Procambarus clarkii.



Oh my mama, but the local pride runs deep. Past queens and court display their banners and sashes in the windows of their homes when festival comes around. Everyone pitches in and nobody works and plays harder than the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Association, a non-profit that donates to and assists various youth organizations raise money at festival ( over 250 thousand dollars in 25 years), with 25 directors, 50 committees and a cast of hundreds of volunteers who are already working on next year's event. Don't miss this ! Stay tuned as a new feature will be " Crawfish College."