Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bouchon

3355 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Website
| +1 702-414-6200
Elegant French Bistro on the Strip Henderson Nevada United States
For the Best Breakfast in Las Vegas, go for French in The Venetian Henderson Nevada United States
Elegant French Bistro on the Strip Henderson Nevada United States
For the Best Breakfast in Las Vegas, go for French in The Venetian Henderson Nevada United States

More info

Fri - Sun 7am - 2pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 1pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Elegant French Bistro on the Strip

Bouchon Bakery, with its origins in Yountville, California, and under the aegis of world renowned chef Thomas Keller of the French Laundry, now has three locations—and, lucky enough for Vegas, one of them is on the Strip. The menu is classic French bistro, done extremely well, and with a carefully selected (and extensive) wine list to match. It's also open for breakfast & brunch.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Joseph Cyr
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

For the Best Breakfast in Las Vegas, go for French in The Venetian

When in The Venetian, all things Italian come to mind, but for the best--and most elegant--breakfast on The Strip, think French and start your day at Chef Thomas Keller's "Bouchon."

Go up to the 10th floor of the Venezia Tower, make your way down the elegant marbled corridor with views of the Pool Garden courtyard, then turn right at the dark wood paneling. Amidst the potted palms and soaring windows, this is relaxing old-school-chic...

Get the Bouchon French Toast: layers of warm brioche, custard, apples and maple syrup. Whoever you're with should get something savory with the Lyonnaise potatoes--they're the best breakfast potatoes I have EVER had...And don't skip the pâtisseries. Splurge on this breakfast as you would on a several-course-meal; you won't regret it.

Purists might protest, saying that in France, eggs, potatoes and "French toast" are nonexistent at a traditional breakfast table--bread, butter, jam, and café au lait should suffice. True. But, that's the beauty (if 'beauty' is the word) of Las Vegas--it's full of carefully crafted essences of elsewhere, but copies don't always have to be faithful in every detail. At Bouchon, you can feast tastefully in the morning as the French might, not as they actually do.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points