Bouchon 3355 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Fri - Sun 7am - 2pm Sun - Thur 5pm - 10pm Mon - Thur 7am - 1pm Fri, Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Elegant French Bistro on the Strip Bouchon Bakery, with its origins in Yountville, California, and under the aegis of world renowned chef Thomas Keller of the French Laundry, now has three locations—and, lucky enough for Vegas, one of them is on the Strip. The menu is classic French bistro, done extremely well, and with a carefully selected (and extensive) wine list to match. It's also open for breakfast & brunch.



