When in The Venetian, all things Italian come to mind, but for the best--and most elegant--breakfast on The Strip, think French and start your day at Chef Thomas Keller's "Bouchon."Go up to the 10th floor of the Venezia Tower, make your way down the elegant marbled corridor with views of the Pool Garden courtyard, then turn right at the dark wood paneling. Amidst the potted palms and soaring windows, this is relaxing old-school-chic...Get the Bouchon French Toast: layers of warm brioche, custard, apples and maple syrup. Whoever you're with should get something savory with the Lyonnaise potatoes--they're the best breakfast potatoes I have EVER had...And don't skip the pâtisseries. Splurge on this breakfast as you would on a several-course-meal; you won't regret it.Purists might protest, saying that in France, eggs, potatoes and "French toast" are nonexistent at a traditional breakfast table--bread, butter, jam, and café au lait should suffice. True. But, that's the beauty (if 'beauty' is the word) of Las Vegas --it's full of carefully crafted essences of elsewhere, but copies don't always have to be faithful in every detail. At Bouchon, you can feast tastefully in the morning as the French might, not as they actually do.