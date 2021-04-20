Löyly
Now with two locations (in Northeast and Southeast), Löyly is a mecca for serious steamers in need of sauna time. Done up with a white-walls-and-blond-wood aesthetic that you’d expect from a Scandinavian establishment (löyly
is the Finnish word for the steam that rises from water poured on sauna stones), these communal schvitzes are where you can soak away your worries. In addition to providing massages and skincare services every day of the week, Löyly hosts women-only sauna nights at both locations once a week. The wine and beer on offer help ease sauna newbies nervous about the experience.