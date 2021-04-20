Where are you going?
Löyly

2713 SE 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97202, USA
Website
| +1 503-236-6850
Löyly Portland Oregon United States

More info

Sun - Fri 10am - 9pm
Sat 9am - 9pm

Now with two locations (in Northeast and Southeast), Löyly is a mecca for serious steamers in need of sauna time. Done up with a white-walls-and-blond-wood aesthetic that you’d expect from a Scandinavian establishment (löyly is the Finnish word for the steam that rises from water poured on sauna stones), these communal schvitzes are where you can soak away your worries. In addition to providing massages and skincare services every day of the week, Löyly hosts women-only sauna nights at both locations once a week. The wine and beer on offer help ease sauna newbies nervous about the experience.
By Alexander Basek , AFAR Local Expert

