Blue Bay Village
Landhuis Blaauw z/n, Willemstad, Curaçao
| +599 9 888 8800
Stay all DayMy trip to Curaçao was a reprieve from too much overtime and a desire to warm up while checking out the scenery under the water to my heart's content.
I arrived at Blue Bay with a group from my hotel for a day of sun soaked snorkeling - and I was not disappointed when I saw my first octopus!
One of the couples who I was with kindly gave me the tip of the day: to walk past the beach to a small jetty of huts. What a fantastically beautiful place to put my feet in the sand, snorkel a bit, watch the lizards show their turquoise color while I took in my own sort of sun-saturated color, and STAY all day!
over 4 years ago
Blue Bay Resort - beautiful beach and villas
We (my husband & I and teenage daughter) came to spend 2 weeks during the Christmas holiday season with another couple and their teenage daughter. We stayed in a 3 bedroom villa - nicely appointed and perfect for our needs - short walk to the beach. The guys played golf a few times on this gorgeous course. We ate some meals on the beach and some in the villa (grocery store just down the street which offered many marinated foods for grilling). The snorkeling was fabulous and water spectacular. During busy periods, you need to get down to the beach early to snag chairs in the shade. You can order food and drinks from the bar or from friendly staff right from your beach chair.