Blue Bay Village

Blue Bay Resort - beautiful beach and villas

We (my husband & I and teenage daughter) came to spend 2 weeks during the Christmas holiday season with another couple and their teenage daughter. We stayed in a 3 bedroom villa - nicely appointed and perfect for our needs - short walk to the beach. The guys played golf a few times on this gorgeous course. We ate some meals on the beach and some in the villa (grocery store just down the street which offered many marinated foods for grilling). The snorkeling was fabulous and water spectacular. During busy periods, you need to get down to the beach early to snag chairs in the shade. You can order food and drinks from the bar or from friendly staff right from your beach chair.