La Bohème Curaçao

Columbusstraat 4, Willemstad, Curaçao
Website
| +599 9 465 1966
La Bohème Curaçao Willemstad Curaçao

More info

Mon - Wed, Fri, Sat 8am - 6pm
Thur 8am - 10pm

If you have developed a thirst walking around Willemstad exploring its sites under the Caribbean sun, La Bohème is an ideal place for a pit stop. The casual restaurant has sidewalk seating on Columbusstraat, right around the corner from the Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue. Choose from juices and smoothies made with fresh fruits or, if it's happy hour on your holiday schedule, there's also a wine list and cold beers to choose from. If you are hungry as well as thirsty, the enormous Whopper sandwiches will satisfy large appetites—you may want to split one if you are only feeling peckish.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

