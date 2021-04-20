La Bohème Curaçao
If you have developed a thirst walking around Willemstad exploring its sites under the Caribbean sun, La Bohème is an ideal place for a pit stop. The casual restaurant has sidewalk seating on Columbusstraat, right around the corner from the Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue. Choose from juices and smoothies made with fresh fruits or, if it's happy hour on your holiday schedule, there's also a wine list and cold beers to choose from. If you are hungry as well as thirsty, the enormous Whopper sandwiches will satisfy large appetites—you may want to split one if you are only feeling peckish.