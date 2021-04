Wow Wheels

I'm not really a car guy. And I don't usually have much of a reason to go to Danville, CA, an exclusive suburb of San Francisco . But the car collection at the Blackhawk Museum is incredible. Rows of Ferraris, a giant silver sedan that a maharaja used to use for hunting trips(!), another giant sedan once owned by the deposed prince of Nepal. And they're all so shiny you almost have to avert your eyes. Plus, downstairs there are collections of vintage jukeboxes and gas pumps.