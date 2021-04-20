Blackbird Bakery
210 Winslow Way East
| +1 206-780-1322
Sun 7am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 6pm
Sat 6:30am - 6pm
Lavender Lemonade at Blackbird BakeryServing up coffee, pastries, soups and bread since 1999, Blackbird Bakery is a charming place to stop and relax when you need a break from exploring Bainbridge. The small cafe is light and bright, and features local art on the walls.
Everything's vegetarian and vegan options are available. Enjoy a snack inside, get some cookies or a loaf of bread to go, or take home a T-shirt with their striking blackbird logo as a unique memento of your trip.