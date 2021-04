Bird Pick Tea & Herb 10 S De Lacey Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA

Bird Pick Bird Pick is my favorite place for tea. They have a lovely tea bar with specialty teas and creative drink options, and they have beautiful hardwood tables in their cafe. The shelves are lined with loose-leaf teas, and the windows display colorful tea pots and drink ware. Bird Pick is the perfect place to enjoy a refreshing beverage or pick up a last minute gift for a friend!