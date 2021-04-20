Bikram Yoga Rochester 1 Grove St #101, Pittsford, NY 14534, USA

Rochester Hot Room I found this Bikram studio in an old Pickle Factory in the charming town of Pittsford, a suburb of Rochester. It’s an unusual studio with light wood paneling on the walls and ceiling like a sauna and dense foam flooring that retains heat, keeping the room a steady hot temperature. The bathrooms are spacious with three showers and all the instructors at this Rochester location were focused and present and took the time to learn my name and correct my postures during the series. Drop-in classes cost $20 but I was only in town for a week so I took advantage of the “traveler’s special” and got 7 days worth of classes for $50. I really love this studio and happily recommend it to anyone wanting to practice in the Rochester area.